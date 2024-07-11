Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$12.06 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

INE stock opened at C$10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.86.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

Insider Transactions at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

