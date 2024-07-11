Illumina Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,128 put options on the company. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,298 put options.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $113.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.83. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

