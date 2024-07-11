Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $157.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.57.
ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ILMN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina
Illumina Stock Up 6.1 %
ILMN opened at $113.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Illumina
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.