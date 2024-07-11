Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $157.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.57.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 61.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 12.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Illumina by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,377 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Illumina by 10.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $113.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

