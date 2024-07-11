Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ITW traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.79. 370,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,361. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

