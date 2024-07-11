Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $254.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $818,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,927,000 after buying an additional 346,919 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after buying an additional 313,906 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $235.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

