IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $7.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $491.20. 36,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.93 and its 200-day moving average is $523.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

