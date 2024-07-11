Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.78.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
Featured Articles
