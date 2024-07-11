IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.72. 457,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,707. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after acquiring an additional 535,909 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 508,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

