Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG) Shares Up 0.3%

Hydrogenics Co. (TSE:HYG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:HYGS)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.59 and last traded at C$19.59. Approximately 2,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 8,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.53.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$372.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.59.
About Hydrogenics
Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. It operates through two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems.
