Hunting’s (HTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.69) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HTG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473.33 ($6.06).

LON HTG opened at GBX 403 ($5.16) on Tuesday. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 227 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 465.37 ($5.96). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 409.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 347.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £664.71 million, a PE ratio of 732.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

