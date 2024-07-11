Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to Strong-Buy

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.