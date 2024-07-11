Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 873.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 873.33 ($11.19).
HWDN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.78) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.94) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 897.50 ($11.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 895.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 853.14. The company has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,951.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 612 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 937 ($12.00).
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
