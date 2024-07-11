Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Up 9.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $153.92 and last traded at $153.49. 25,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 79,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $934.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.74.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $667,009.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $667,009.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,417. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.