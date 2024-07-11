HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $504.00

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.46) and last traded at GBX 501.60 ($6.42), with a volume of 141290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501 ($6.42).

HgCapital Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 131.50 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 486.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 462.32.

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Helena Coles purchased 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £10,998.78 ($14,088.36). Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

