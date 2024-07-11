Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.54

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 5736283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
Hertz Global Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
