Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 840,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,091,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

