Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Up 22%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.10 and last traded at C$30.90. 19,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 18,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$184.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.58 million. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.1295045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

