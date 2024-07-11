Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $148.46 million and approximately $20,561.95 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00007014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,039.39 or 0.99920866 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.03148476 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,071.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

