Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.500 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 3.6 %

Helen of Troy stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 379,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,750,000 after buying an additional 114,215 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 83,744 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,583,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,735,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HELE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

