Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) PT Raised to $17.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

HR opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

