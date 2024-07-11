Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 25,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,647. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 188.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hagerty will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hagerty

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,202 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $68,656.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,528,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,200,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,202 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $68,656.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,528,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,200,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 40,908 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $414,398.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,142,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,884 shares of company stock worth $2,289,625. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Hagerty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hagerty by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

