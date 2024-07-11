Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $148,429.36 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 13,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $148,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,506,600 shares in the company, valued at $61,343,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 92,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,150. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hagerty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Hagerty by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 50,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

