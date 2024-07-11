Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $148,429.36 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 13,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $148,429.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,506,600 shares in the company, valued at $61,343,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Price Performance
Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 92,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,150. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Report on HGTY
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.