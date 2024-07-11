Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Raises Dividend to $3.87 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.8657 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

Shares of NYSE PAC traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.66. 28,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,628. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $197.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

