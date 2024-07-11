Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 35,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 26,981 shares.The stock last traded at $57.17 and had previously closed at $55.09.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $663.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

