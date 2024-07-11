Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 429.4% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Group

In other Great Elm Group news, insider Jason W. Reese bought 24,984 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,221.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,354,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,695.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Great Elm Group news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 20,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $35,201.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,958,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason W. Reese acquired 24,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,221.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,354,630 shares in the company, valued at $11,247,695.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 52,041 shares of company stock worth $91,828. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 348,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

