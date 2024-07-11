Gold Investment Management Ltd. Sells 391 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas
In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ventas Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,036. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Ventas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.
Ventas Profile
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
