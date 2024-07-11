Gold Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $195,431,000 after buying an additional 1,405,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $513,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,590 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. 6,736,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.24. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

