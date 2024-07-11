Gold Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 292 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 2.3% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,934 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $652,409,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 13,163,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,900,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,693,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,515,000 after buying an additional 498,727 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.3 %

BNS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.33. 2,124,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,430. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

