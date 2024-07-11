GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Raised to C$3.85

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$3.85 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 158.39% from the company’s current price.
GoGold Resources Price Performance
TSE GGD traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,595. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.94 and a 52 week high of C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$489.73 million, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33.
GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of C$12.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GoGold Resources will post 0.0273478 EPS for the current year.
About GoGold Resources
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoGold Resources
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.