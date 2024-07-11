GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Raised to C$3.85

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.20 to C$3.85 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 158.39% from the company’s current price.

GoGold Resources Price Performance

TSE GGD traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,595. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.94 and a 52 week high of C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$489.73 million, a PE ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.33.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of C$12.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GoGold Resources will post 0.0273478 EPS for the current year.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.