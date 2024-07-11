Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,939,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 280,939 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,483,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 132,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,265,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 879,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,151. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1686 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

