Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $25.09.

Get Global X E-Commerce ETF alerts:

Global X E-Commerce ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,652,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.