Global Blockchain Technologies (CVE:BLOC) Stock Price Up ∞

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (CVE:BLOC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. 1,133,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,390,324 shares.
Global Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.78.
About Global Blockchain Technologies
Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., a tier 2 investment company, focuses on identification and investment in a diversified portfolio of public and private companies in China. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017.
