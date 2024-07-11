Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $499.25 million, a P/E ratio of 232.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.6% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

