Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 82.9% per year over the last three years.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of LANDO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $21.75.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.