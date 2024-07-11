Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 82.9% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LANDO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

