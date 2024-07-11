Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.6 %
GOODN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.66.
