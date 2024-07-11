Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.6 %

GOODN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

