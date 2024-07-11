GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $49.88. Approximately 451,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,604,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Specifically, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,611 shares of company stock worth $5,473,635 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

GitLab Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

