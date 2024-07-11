Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Generac by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.42. 982,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.73. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

