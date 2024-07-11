Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 4,183 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Axos Financial worth $39,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 152.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 843,606 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 74,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after acquiring an additional 423,930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of AX traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.83. 501,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $63.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

