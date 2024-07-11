Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of UFP Technologies worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.84 and a 200-day moving average of $221.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.29 and a one year high of $313.61.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFPT shares. CJS Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on UFP Technologies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

