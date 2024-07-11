Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $31,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $327.27. 501,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,012. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

