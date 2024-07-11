Geneva Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Axon Enterprise worth $57,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,048,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,435 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,229,000 after buying an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,406,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $291.16. 528,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,298. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.31. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

