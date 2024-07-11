Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,463 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

IWO traded up $8.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.47. 796,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,791. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

