Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $62.02 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Envestnet worth $62,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of ENV stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,097,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,625. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $324.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.