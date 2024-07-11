Geneva Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after buying an additional 44,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,237,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $339,283,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 151,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MSI traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $388.69. 604,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.61 and its 200-day moving average is $346.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $392.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.