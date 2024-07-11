General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $602,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,731,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,226,000 after buying an additional 1,472,297 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,728,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

