Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,807 Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 57,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,149. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

