Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 832 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 122,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.94. 869,797 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

