Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,846 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.68. 1,607,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,215. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

