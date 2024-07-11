Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 164 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,790,000 after buying an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 362,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.43. 251,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,295. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.