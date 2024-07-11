Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 340,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 524,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,471,000 after buying an additional 89,777 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 490.2% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 74,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 61,873 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHF traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $39.62. 3,504,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

